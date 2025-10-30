Palmdale mother charged with murder in 2-year-old son’s fentanyl death

The Brief A Palmdale mother has been charged with murder after officials said her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl. Anaie Garcia Flores faces up to 15 years to life in prison; she pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse charges. Investigators found traces of fentanyl in the home and the circumstances of how the child accessed the drug remain unclear.



Nearly two years after 2-year-old Angel Flores died after being found unresponsive at his family’s Palmdale home, his mother has been charged with murder.

Authorities said the toddler died after ingesting fentanyl.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that 23-year-old Anaie Garcia Flores has been charged with murder and faces up to 15 years to life in prison.

Flores was charged with one felony count each of murder and child abuse resulting in death. She pleaded not guilty to the charges during her arraignment on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Her bail was set at $2 million, with an additional $50,000 for a felony probation violation.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, LA County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 800 block of East Avenue P-15 regarding a death investigation.

When deputies arrived, Angel was unresponsive.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Palmdale home

Neighbors told FOX 11 that paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department desperately tried to save the little boy. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

LAFD investigators served a search warrant at the home, looking for drugs and other evidence. As detectives continued to investigate, they allegedly found traces of fentanyl in the home. Prosecutors allege the suspect is responsible for allowing her son to access the deadly drug, which led to his fatal overdose.

What they're saying:

"There is no tragedy more profound than the loss of a child, especially when it happens because of a parent’s reckless disregard for life," Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. "Anyone who exposes a child to fentanyl is committing an unforgivable act of cruelty and neglect, and my office will continue to pursue the toughest possible penalties against those who endanger the most vulnerable among us."

What's next:

Flores is due in court Dec. 8 at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.