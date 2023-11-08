2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in Palmdale home

A 2-year-old boy died after he was found unresponsive in a Palmdale home Tuesday night, and now police are investigating.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies were called out to the home after it was reported a child wasn't breathing. When they got there, they found 2-year-old Angel Flores unresponsive. Neighbors told FOX 11 that Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics desperately tried to save Flores, but the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served a search warrant at the home, looking for drugs, among other things. The boy's mother was questioned, but has not been arrested. Officials are awaiting the results of Flores' autopsy.

A neighbor said the 2-year-old's mother is "devastated, heartbroken. We are all trying to figure out what happened."

Family members told FOX 11 that mom lives at the house with the boy's grandfather, and that she would never do anything intentional to harm the son she adores.

"He was a little angel. His name is Angel. He flies to heaven now," said one neighbor.

"Love your kids. Hold them. You never know if it's going to be the last time you are going to see them," said another.

The community has organized a vigil for the child, and has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral. Information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.