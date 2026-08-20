Palisades Farmers Market reopens as community recovers from 2025 wildfires

The Brief The Palisades Farmers Market has reopened as a milestone in the community’s recovery from the 2025 wildfires. Returning vendors and residents are using the weekly market to reconnect, support local businesses and regain a sense of normalcy. The market will continue every Wednesday as a space for residents to shop, connect and heal.



The atmosphere in Pacific Palisades was electric as neighbors, business owners and local leaders gathered for a momentous milestone: the official reopening of the Palisades Farmers Market.

Marked by an energetic ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with a crowd counting down "3-2-1" to loud cheers, the market’s return signals a vibrant step forward in community restoration.

Local perspective:

The weekly Wednesday event marks a major emotional and economic recovery milestone for Pacific Palisades following the 2025 wildfires.

Developer Rick Caruso, who led the Palisades Village rebuild; Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park; and market curator Melissa Farwell of Raw Inspiration were present.

Vendor spots were fully packed with eager returning sellers, including Alex’s Fruit, Nuts and Healthy Snacks, which sold out of lemon-roasted nuts and coconut almonds, and Frecker Farms, whose peppers were highlighted by Caruso. The market provides a gathering space for returning, displaced and nearby residents while reinvesting revenue directly into local business recovery.

A Community Reunited

For locals and nearby visitors, the weekly market represents far more than just a place to pick up fresh produce. Regular shoppers packed into the village center to show support for small businesses and reconnect with their community.

For survivors and displaced residents, seeing the market thrive again carries deep emotional significance:

Rebuilding Hope: Community members noted that watching the market return brings a welcome sense of normalcy, especially for those just weeks away from moving back into rebuilt homes.

A Sense of Home: Residents returning after months of displacement expressed immense relief at having a familiar, comforting space to gather once again.

Fresh Flavors and Local Favorites

Curated by Melissa Farwell of Raw Inspiration, the market welcomed back enthusiastic vendors, every single one eager to return to their loyal customer base.

An Economic and Emotional Boost

Beyond organic vegetables, fresh flowers and artisanal hummus, the market serves as an economic engine designed to draw people back to the Palisades and keep local revenue circulating. Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park of District 11 highlighted that the return of these businesses and investments signals incredible faith and belief in the resilience of the community.

With stalls bustling and spirits high, the Palisades Farmers Market is officially back, offering a renewed space to shop, connect and heal every Wednesday.