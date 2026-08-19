New California tire rules are coming: What every driver needs to know

The Brief California has approved energy-efficiency standards for replacement tires to reduce rolling resistance, aiming to lower fuel and electricity consumption for gas and electric vehicles. The standards take effect in two phases—starting in 2029 with a rolling-resistance threshold of 9.0, then tightening to 7.1 in 2033—with no immediate requirement to replace current tires. While the California Energy Commission maintains that fuel savings will offset the higher upfront tire costs within three to four years, critics and industry representatives like Goodyear Tires warn the rules could raise consumer costs by hundreds of dollars and limit tire options.



California has become the first state in the nation to approve energy-efficiency standards for replacement tires, with new requirements designed to reduce rolling resistance and lower the amount of gasoline or electricity vehicles use.

What we know:

The new regulations target a measurement known as rolling resistance, essentially the amount of energy required to keep a tire moving along the road.

Lower rolling resistance means a vehicle requires less energy to move. For gasoline-powered vehicles, that can mean using less fuel. For electric vehicles, it can mean using less battery power and potentially extending driving range.

Many new vehicles already come equipped with energy-efficient tires. However, when those original tires wear out, drivers may choose less expensive replacement tires that are not as energy efficient.

The new California standards are intended to change the replacement tire market by requiring covered tires sold in the state to meet minimum efficiency requirements.

Under the new rule, the first phase begins in 2029, with a stricter second phase taking effect in 2033.

The California Energy Commission says the savings on gasoline and electricity will offset the increased cost of more efficient tires.

Low-rolling-resistance tires are estimated to be 1% to 3% more efficient, and experts say drivers could potentially recover the higher purchase price through fuel savings within three to four years.

What they're saying:

For many drivers, replacing four tires at once is already a significant expense, particularly for lower-income consumers.

"What we’re really concerned about is the fact that these costs to the average family in California struggling with affordability, is that it’s going to increase their costs by hundreds of dollars in phase 2 and we’ve highlighted that, even using the CEC’s own data you can see that," said Bret Gladfelty of Goodyear Tires.

The California Tire Dealers Association has also raised concerns about what the standards could mean for the number of tire options available to consumers.

California Energy Commissioner Nancy Skinner said the commission believes the regulations will ultimately save consumers money and that the state will monitor how the standards work after implementation.

"We’re committed to getting this right, we’re only doing it because we know it will save Californians money," said Skinner.

What it could cost drivers

Current industry estimates put a set of four standard tires at between $280 and $600.

A set of four low-rolling-resistance tires is estimated at between $480 and $1,000.

The higher upfront price has become a key concern for critics of the regulations, particularly when it comes to Californians who need to replace their tires but have limited money to spend.

The California Energy Commission maintains that the increased purchase cost will be offset over time by reduced gasoline or electricity consumption.

Timeline:

The regulations will be implemented in two phases, with the rolling-resistance threshold set at 9.0 in 2029 before tightening to 7.1 in 2033. Lower numbers indicate more energy-efficient tires.

For California drivers, that means there is no immediate requirement to replace the tires currently on their vehicles. The changes are aimed at the replacement tire market as the new standards are phased in.