Dirt bike rider leads police chase across Los Angeles

A dirt bike rider is in handcuffs – but not before leading a police chase across Los Angeles that lasted well over half an hour.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect in the dirt bike led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase on Wednesday, August 19.

At one point during the chase, the dirt bike rider had a brief moment to fill up the vehicle with gas before continuing the chase. Over the course of the pursuit, the suspect drove through parts of South Los Angeles, Watts and Compton, before ending up back near South Los Angeles.

The suspect eventually ditched the bike and tried to hide in the backyard of a nearby home, but eventually surrendered to police.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify what the suspect was initially wanted for.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.