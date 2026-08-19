Prince Harry and Meghan Markle heading back to UK after 6 years in California: Reports

The Brief Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back the United Kingdom. The reports come as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived in Montecito, California during the six years they were out of the U.K.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly moving back to the United Kingdom after living in the United States for six years.

What we know:

According to reports from PEOPLE, TMZ and The New York Times, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading back the U.K. with their kids. The couple plans to keep their home in Montecito, California, where they had lived for six years, according to PEOPLE.

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What we don't know:

As of Wednesday, August 19, it is unknown where in the U.K. Prince Harry, 41, Meghan Markle, 45, and their children are moving to. It is also unknown if the couple will go back to taking on royal duties once they return to the U.K.

The backstory:

The Duke and Duchess made global headlines in 2020 after deciding to leave as senior members of the royal family.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.