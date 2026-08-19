7 Southern California massage parlors busted in illegal sexual activity crackdown

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Photo courtesy Covina Police Department

The Brief Covina Police and Code Enforcement inspected seven local massage establishments during a citywide enforcement operation. All seven businesses were found in violation of illegal sexual activity, leading to several arrests and citations. Police released footage of the raids but have not detailed specific violations or identified those detained.



Authorities in Covina conducted joint operations targeting massage parlors, finding non-compliance across every location inspectedA citywide operation targeting Covina massage businesses revealed law violations at every location inspected.

What we know:

All seven massage businesses inspected during the multi-day operation were found to be in violation of illegal sexual activity, according to police.

Officers issued multiple citations and made several arrests on-site.

Video released by the department shows officers searching private rooms, reviewing internal areas alongside city personnel, and escorting four to five women outside one of the parlors.

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified the women shown in the video or clarified whether all of them were formally arrested.

Authorities also did not elaborate on the specific physical evidence or individual violations documented at each of the seven locations.

What they're saying:

Department officials emphasized that the cases remain under active investigation as they work to enforce compliance across local businesses.

"The Covina Police Department and our city partners remain committed to maintaining a safe community for our residents, businesses, and visitors," the department said.