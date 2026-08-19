When to expect Malibu's automated speed enforcement cameras to activate

The Brief Malibu is nearing completion of its PCH Speed Safety System, with a 60-day warning period expected to begin in late September. The automated speed enforcement cameras are intended to reduce speeding and fatalities along Pacific Coast Highway. Enforcement is expected to begin by late November, with signage alerting drivers about the cameras and speed limits.



A heads-up for those driving along Pacific Coast Highway.

The City of Malibu has announced a timeline for the automated speed enforcement cameras along the iconic state highway.

The city says installation of Malibu's PCH Speed Safety System is nearing completion.

"We're now about a month away from launching our program," said Malibu Public Safety Manager Luis Flores.

Flores is hoping the new automated speed enforcement cameras will reduce speeding and save lives.

"We've had since 2010 a recorded 63 fatalities on PCH, and so that's pretty high of a number, and we want to see it reduced," said Flores.

In late September, a 60-day warning period will begin, during which drivers will first receive a warning. By late November, enforcement will start.

The city says the exact dates for the warning period and enforcement will be announced at a later time.

A sergeant with the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station told FOX 11 that in July a driver was arrested for reckless driving after going 80 miles an hour on PCH.

The city says the need for action became really apparent in October 2023. That's when four Pepperdine University students were killed by a speeding driver. The driver accused of causing the deadly crash on PCH is set to go to trial next month.

https://www.foxla.com/news/fraser-bohm-malibu-crash-defense-wants-murder-charges-dropped

In the meantime, the City of Malibu is sharing a map of where the automated speed enforcement cameras will be located.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DcMmEqXmt6O/?igsi=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

Flores also says there will be plenty of signage to alert drivers about the camera system and the speed limit.

"We're not aiming to surprise folks with a ticket. We're being very careful about how we implement the program to make sure that folks are very much aware that these systems are in place," said Flores.

The City of Malibu says the money generated from the PCH Speed Safety System will first cover the cost of implementing the program and then be used to implement additional traffic safety calming measures on PCH.