LA homeless crisis: El Sereno neighbors outraged over sidewalk-blocking encampment
LOS ANGELES - Following a Los Angeles City Council vote to not enforce street encampments, residents have reached out to FOX 11 to report what they describe as intolerable living conditions in their neighborhood.
What we know:
One sprawling encampment on Fithian Avenue in LA's El Sereno neighborhood has drawn concerns in the area.
Residents say they received emails from Council District 14 homeless outreach teams stating that neighbors should get used to seeing the encampment because the man living there is from the area and feels comfortable staying at that location.
In addition, residents living in surrounding homes argue that local roads do not justify blocking public sidewalks. Many neighbors noted that they also grew up in the community and asked where their rights are when public access is restricted in front of their properties.
The other side:
The individuals residing in the encampment—a mother and her son—stated that outreach teams have offered them assistance, but they do not wish to move to a shelter.
Dig deeper:
On Tuesday, the city council voted to remove a dozen enforcement zones.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: LA City Council removes 12 homeless enforcement zones under 41.18
The Source: This story is based on direct resident reports to FOX 11, email correspondence from Council District 14 homeless outreach teams, and statements from local homeowners and the individuals residing in the Fithian Avenue encampment.