'Palestinian Land Day' rally held in downtown LA

Dozens of people turned out Saturday afternoon for a "Liberate Palestine" protest near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.

Sunday is "Palestinian Land Day," which commemorates the 1976 protests against land confiscation in Palestine. On this day, Palestinians in Israel went on a general strike and organized mass demonstrations to protest Israel's expropriation of their lands. The day ended with the killing of six Palestinians by the Israeli police, according to the Institute for Palestine Studies.

Organizers say the rally aims to reaffirm the return of displaced Palestinians and calls for a liberated Palestine.