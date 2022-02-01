Pacoima standoff ends with officers shooting knife-wielding suspect: Police

A two-hour standoff in Pacoima Tuesday morning ended with officers shooting a man who allegedly ran out of a house wielding knives.

Police were called to the 12900 block of Desmond Street shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of an assault suspect assault armed with a knife, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

According to officials, the suspect was involved in an altercation with a family member. The family got out of the home when officers arrived, but the man refused to come out.

RELATED:

After two hours, the man allegedly ran out of the house armed with knives, according to FOX 11's Gigi Graciette. That's when officers shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, LAPD

It was not immediately known what led to officers opening fire on the suspect.No further details were available.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.