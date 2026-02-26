Palisades firefighter depositions made public by attorneys

The Brief Attorneys representing Palisades Fire victims have released depositions from LA City firefighters. In one deposition, a firefighter said the fire burned on state park land. Local firefighters claim they were told state personnel would monitor the site. But, California State Parks fired back, saying the fire response is the responsibility of the Los Angeles City Fire Department.



Newly released firefighter depositions tied to the deadly Palisades Fire are raising questions about decisions made before the blaze, while state officials are forcefully disputing claims circulating in connection with the testimony.

The interviews were edited and released by attorneys representing thousands of fire victims and describe what firefighters say happened after the smaller Lachman Fire ignited above Pacific Palisades early on New Year’s Day.

What they're saying:

"I haven’t really spoken much on it because it kind of sits heavy on me that no one listened to me," firefighter Scott Pike said in his deposition. He added, "I haven’t seen anybody step up and take responsibility."

The initial fire burned about eight acres and was declared contained the next day by the Los Angeles Fire Department, after which crews packed up and left.

"There was like red-hot coals still smoldering. I even heard crackling," Pike said, describing conditions he believed warranted more suppression efforts. He testified he urged colleagues to keep hoses in place but said his concerns were dismissed.

Another firefighter, Tommy Kitahata, confirmed in his deposition that the burn area was on state park land. Depositions from local firefighters claim they were told state personnel would monitor the site.

"They’ll have state park people looking at the area," Kitahata said he was told.

Firefighter Martin Mullen testified he was informed someone would patrol the location for several days. But John Ota of California State Parks said in his deposition that he did not return after the first day.

Attorney Roger Behle, who represents thousands of victims, said city firefighters left believing the state would monitor the burn scar. "That’s exactly what the state park representatives told them," he said.

Days later, the Palisades Fire erupted in roughly the same area, killing 12 people and destroying about 6,000 structures.

"I saw some stuff that didn’t line up with what I saw coming out from my leaders," Pike testified.

Behle said additional depositions are expected as litigation expands. He noted that the City of Los Angeles, SoCalGas, multiple insurers and Charter Communications have filed lawsuits against the state, arguing the disaster would not have occurred if the land had been properly managed.

State responds to depositions

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 11, Marty Greenstein, Deputy Director of Communications and Marketing for California State Parks, disputed the claims and criticized how the material was presented.

"This is a deceptively edited video. The post is baseless," Greenstein said. "By law, the fire response is the responsibility of the Los Angeles City Fire Department. California State Parks is not a firefighting agency and does not direct fire response."

Greenstein added that both fires occurred within the city’s Local Responsibility Area and that LAFD responded. He said the Lachman Fire was deemed fully contained within hours and that federal investigators have determined it was intentionally started on adjacent land. He also said a court recently ruled that multiple claims against the state failed as a matter of law and will be dismissed.

Requests for additional comment from city officials were not immediately returned.