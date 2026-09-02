Pabst Blue Ribbon offers $20,000 reward to recover 40,000 lbs. of stolen beer in California

The Brief Pabst Brewing Co. is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of 1,602 cases of missing beer stolen from a Southern California warehouse. The August 17 cargo heist involved two separate fraudulent pickups at an Anheuser-Busch distribution center, resulting in 40,000 pounds of missing product worth $70,000. Company executives set a Sept. 9 deadline for the return of the shipment, while Montclair police continue investigating whether the twin incidents are linked.



Pabst Brewing Co. has issued a $20,000 reward in hopes of recovering 40,000 pounds of stolen beer following a sophisticated double cargo heist in Southern California.

What we know:

Pabst Brewing Co. CEO Greig DeBow announced Wednesday that the company will pay up to $20,000 to anyone providing new information that leads to the recovery of 1,602 missing cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon and non-alcoholic Old Milwaukee beer.

The theft took place on Aug. 17 at an Anheuser-Busch distribution center on Brooks Street in Montclair, located about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

Montclair police confirmed that the total stolen inventory, weighing approximately 40,000 pounds, carries an estimated value of $70,000.

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The heist unfolded in two distinct stages on the same morning.

According to police, around 10 a.m., an initial shipment valued at roughly $45,000 and bound for Tucson, Arizona, was picked up for delivery but failed to reach its destination.

About an hour later, a second load valued at $25,000 was acquired when a purported subcontracting company submitted fraudulent documentation to organize a pickup.

Food and beverage cargo thefts have seen a notable rise, with recent high-profile incidents including stolen New England seafood shipments and over 400,000 KitKat bars taken in transit between Italy and Poland.

RELATED: Nestlé says 12 tons of KitKat bars stolen during transit across Europe

What we don't know:

It's unconfirmed whether the two thefts at the Montclair distribution center were carried out by the same perpetrators or organized as part of a single coordinated operation.

Details regarding the identities of the suspects, the current location of the stolen commercial truck, and the status of the cargo remain unknown.

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspect vehicles or leads, and it's unclear if the missing inventory remains intact or has already been illegally resold.

What they're saying:

Pabst executives publicly addressed the situation across social media channels, striking a firm tone while urging the public for assistance.

"I’m sure they look cool with a garage full of PBR," Pabst Brewing Co. CEO Greig DeBow stated in a video post on TikTok. "That’s actually not cool though. We want it back."

In an earlier Instagram statement, the company addressed the perpetrator directly while opening a limited window for the return of the goods. "To the thief: we don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way," the post read.

The company added, "Pabst is officially starting the clock now - you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked. Leading up to that time, we will be offering a reward to anyone who can help us solve this mystery. P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

Montclair Police Department investigators noted that information provided regarding the trucking company, driver, and vehicles involved contained significant discrepancies that are currently under active review by detectives.

What's next:

Pabst Brewing Co. has established a strict deadline of Sept. 9 for the missing inventory and delivery truck to be safely returned.

What you can do:

Pabst urges members of the public who possess information regarding the missing shipment to contact company representatives directly via email at hotline@pabst.com or through their official social media platforms.

Anyone who spots the missing commercial truck on the road is encouraged to take a photo and tag the company immediately.

Individuals with direct law enforcement leads regarding the suspect drivers, freight companies, or missing cargo should contact the Montclair Police Department at 909-621-4771.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.