New digital billboards spark controversy in Santa Monica after nearly 40-year ban

The Brief New digital billboards are operating above Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade, with as many as 16 potentially coming to the city. Residents are divided, with some criticizing the billboards’ size, brightness and effect on the city’s character. The city hopes the program will generate millions of dollars annually, while The People Concern said its billboard ad was provided for free.



New digital billboards are lighting up Santa Monica, marking a major change for a city that went nearly 40 years without them.

What we know:

At least two digital displays are now operating above the Third Street Promenade, with as many as 16 potentially coming to Santa Monica.

And residents are already divided.

"This is not Las Vegas, or New York. This is a quiet beach town and I think it looks very ugly," said Mary Boyer, a Santa Monica resident.

One of the first messages displayed on the new screens focused on homelessness.

The ad was for The People Concern, a nonprofit that helps connect people experiencing homelessness with housing and supportive services across Los Angeles.

"These showed up and the messaging is curious to begin with, that that’s the first place we go," said Shaun Rosenberg, a Santa Monica resident.

Boyer said the displays are too large and bright for the beach community.

"That’s too big. We don’t need that for a beach town," Boyer said.

Houman Hemmati, another Santa Monica resident, said the digital displays could fundamentally change the character of the city.

"When you add light-up billboards to make the place look like Times Square, all of a sudden you dramatically change the character of a place and you change it from something quiet and sleepy to something flash, loud, and always on," Hemmati said.

But not everyone is opposed.

"I like it a lot. It’s bright, it’s large," said Bob, a Santa Monica resident.

"I hope it will refresh the neighborhood a little bit. It could work," he said.

Santa Monica hopes billboards generate millions

The city approved the digital billboard program as it works to generate new revenue and revitalize downtown.

Santa Monica has faced significant budget challenges in recent years. The city estimates large-format digital signage could generate millions of dollars annually.

With as many as 16 displays potentially coming to Santa Monica, the program represents a significant new source of advertising revenue for the city.

Rosenberg questioned the purpose of the new signs.

"I don’t really get it. Reminds me of bad decisions that are being made," he said.

The People Concern says billboard ad was free

The People Concern told FOX 11 its billboard space was provided at no cost.

"The billboard space featuring The People Concern was provided to us at no cost, so no donor or program funds were used to purchase the advertising space," the nonprofit said.

The organization said the free placement gives it an opportunity to reach people it might not otherwise reach.

"Opportunities like this allow us to raise awareness about homelessness and the work being done across Los Angeles to connect people with housing and supportive services, while reaching audiences we may not otherwise reach," The People Concern said.

The nonprofit also said the free advertising allows it to promote its work without diverting money from its services.

"We’re grateful for opportunities that allow us to increase awareness of our work without taking resources away from the services we provide to our community," the organization said.

That billboard was no longer in the rotation Monday, while several other advertisements continued lighting up the Promenade.

Hemmati questioned why a homelessness message was among the first ads displayed.

"Why would they have an ad, in all things right here, when you want to try and make money off these billboards. None of that makes sense," he said.

The People Concern's statement, however, makes clear that it did not pay for the advertising placement.

Rosenberg said he understands the city's desire to generate revenue, but questions what the city could be giving up in exchange.

"They say this is an attempt to try and make money. I get that in theory. The question is, who are they making money from? And I think it takes away a polish, an aesthetic, and a culture that the city is built on," Rosenberg said.

FOX 11 reached out to the city of Santa Monica for comment about the new billboards, the city's expected revenue and the concerns raised by residents. The city had not responded as of publication.