Poison center calls related to weight-loss drugs, Ozempic increase by nearly 1,500%; reports

Concerning poison control calls regarding accidental overdoses involving weight-loss drugs are on the rise across the United States, according to reports.

The obesity drug called semaglutide is sold under the trade names Ozempic and Wegovy, and is used to treat both diabetes and weight loss, respectively.

According to reports, nearly 3,000 calls involving semaglutide occurred from January through November this year, an increase of more than 15-fold since 2019. In 94% of calls, this medication was the only substance reported.

The Food and Drug Administration went into a semaglutide shortage in March 2022 after celebrities opened up on social media about using Ozempic as a way to lose weight. Most recently, Oprah Winfrey shared her journey with weigh-loss drugs (although she did not specify which one).

Hashtags such as #wegovyweightloss and #myozempicjourney gained over 40 million views each on the platform during the height of the drug's popularity. The demand overwhelmed the supply, even slashing diabetics' access to the drug.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oprah Winfrey admits to using weight loss medication: 'It felt like redemption'

However, emergency physician Dr. Robert Glatter warned that drugs such as Wegovy are not "designed to be a quick fix to lose a few extra pounds." Even when used as directed by a doctor, people can experience stomach and bowel side effects when taking semaglutide.

In addition to nausea and vomiting, low blood sugar is a major concern for those suffering from an accidental overdose from Ozempic or Wegovy.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Diabetes-related weight loss drugs facing supply issues amid viral trend

According to medical professionals, other significant side effects include:

Feeling lightheaded or dizzy

Feeling shaky or jittery

Sweating, chills and clamminess

Irritability or impatience

Headache

Weakness

Fatigue

Nausea and/or vomiting

Seizures

Confusion

Passing out

Medical professionals treat patients suffering from a weight-loss drug overdose with intravenous fluids and anti-nausea drugs, but currently, there is no quick fix for a semaglutide overdose.

If you think you have overdosed on a weight loss drug, call your local poison control center or the national hotline at 800-222-1222.