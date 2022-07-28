Oxnard soccer game attack: Family of player killed in brawl speaks out

The family of a Port Hueneme man who died from injuries he sustained when he was attacked at a soccer match at Oxnard High School earlier this month is pleading with the public to come forward with any information in connection with the 29-year-old's death.

Misael Sanchez was hospitalized on Sunday, July 10, after a fight broke out on a soccer field at the high school. Officials say the fight involved both teams and spectators at the match as well. He died on July 25.

His family is holding a press conference Thursday at 11 a.m. to ask witnesses who were present on July 10 to speak with police.

"My family is heartbroken and still in disbelief, as we expected a bright future for him. Misael was assaulted by multiple assailants on July 10, 2022, and left in critical condition.

"We were not ready for this type of goodbye. At this time, we are asking for your prayers, and if you can contribute financially, it will be greatly appreciated. The donations will help the family through these hard times," his family wrote on a GoFundMe page.

According to a statement released by the family's lawyers, the soccer match was sanctioned by the adult league La Nueva Liga Oxnard between teams Panteras and Cruz Azul.

"We know that there had been violent attacks in this league before and that La Nueva Liga Oxnard’s status as a 501c3 non-profit corporation has been suspended since 2020," said Sanchez family attorney Danielle De Smeth. "Allowing players and teams with prior acts of violence to continue to play creates a foreseeable danger to players like Misael."

"None of us will rest until those who hurt Misael are found" said his father Guadalupe Sanchez.

Sanchez was the first in his family to attend a university, earning both his undergraduate and graduate degree from California State University, Northridge. He was working on his doctorate degree at the time of his death.

‘Misael’s family knows there were dozens, if not hundreds, of people who saw what happened to him on the soccer field on July 10th, and they will ask those listening to be brave enough to come forward and share what they saw," the family’s lawyers said.