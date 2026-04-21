Police shoot machete-wielding man in Oxnard

The Brief Oxnard police shot an armed man wielding a machete near Saviers and Pleasant Valley roads on Monday afternoon. The suspect is in critical but stable condition; a police dog was used to take him into custody after he refused to comply. The identity of the suspect and the specific officer involved have not been released, and pending criminal charges are not yet finalized.



An investigation is underway in Oxnard after police shot a man who was allegedly swinging a machete at a busy intersection on Monday.

What we know:

According to the Oxnard Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls reporting a man with a machete in the area of Saviers Road and Pleasant Valley Road just after noon.

Officers located the man inside a store and repeatedly told him to put down the weapon, according to authorities. After the suspect refused, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

Following the shooting, the suspect remained uncooperative, leading to the deployment of a police service dog, officials said.

SUGGESTED:

The suspect was eventually taken into custody and transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

While the involved officer was not hurt, the police dog sustained minor injuries and received treatment.

What we don't know:

The identity of the suspect or officer involved is unknown.

It's unclear what charges the suspect is facing.

What they're saying:

The Oxnard Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a joint investigation.

"The police officer’s body-worn camera captured the entire incident," the department noted, adding that they "will share footage in a Community Critical Incident Debriefing, with a release date yet to be determined."

What's next:

The involved officer is on standard administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at (805) 385-7680 or via email at adam.aguilar@oxnardpd.org.