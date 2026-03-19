Sun Valley tire repair family goes from social media to Oscar-winning film

The Brief A Sun Valley family of roadside tire repair workers known as "LLanteros 503" gained attention on social media for their dancing videos while working. One member, Tio Rigo, was cast in the short film "The Singer," which went on to win an Oscar. Despite their rising fame and growing online following, the family remains humble and continues fixing tires while celebrating their immigrant journey.



From Sun Valley, California, to the Oscars! The stuff of dreams and movies is reality for a family of roadside tire repair workers.

"LLanteros 503," as they are known on social media, have gathered a steady following with dancing videos while they are out on jobs. When they first got an email from the people behind a short film called "The Singer," they thought it was a joke — but it wasn't.

Filmmakers wanted to cast one of them, Uncle (Tio) Rigo, for a part in the movie about a singing competition in a bar. The next thing they knew, the movie was nominated for an Oscar. What is more, it won! Now, their social media presence has exploded, even as they continue working and fixing tires.

The trio, comprised of Marlon Alexander Linares, his dad, George ("Mr. George") Linares, and uncle, Luis ("Tio Rigo") Anaya, say they are still getting used to the whole thing but remain humble and proud.

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They came to the U.S. in the 1980s, running from the violence in war-torn El Salvador, but keep close ties to their native country. "For immigrants like us, to show how far one can go is so important," Marlon said.

As to the dancing, they say, "It's about being happy, no matter what you are doing or how old you are!" "Tio Rigo," who is up there in age, admits the hard work of fixing large tires is difficult. "I am accepting movie offers," he added, laughing.

You never know...

If you want to see their videos, check out their social media – Instagram, TikTok, Facebook – all over at @llanteros503.