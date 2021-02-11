Original LA Flower Market releases holiday hours ahead of Valentine's Day weekend

article

Looking to impress your significant other? A popular downtown LA flower shop released special hours ahead of the Valentine's Day weekend.

The Original Los Angeles Flower Market on Wall Street announced on social media the following special hours:

Friday, February 12 - Trade: 4 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 13 - Trade: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Public: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 - Trade: 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., Public: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The new hours come as the flower shop celebrates its 100 year anniversary. You can click here for more information on the Original Los Angeles Flower Market.

