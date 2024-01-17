Organized retail theft crew steals $3K worth of Nike merch from Kohls in La Verne

article

Police busted an organized retail theft crew after they allegedly stole $3,300 worth of Nike merchandise from a Kohl's in La Verne Monday, officials said.

The four suspects - who were only identified as Moreno Valley residents - were located by officers during a traffic stop. One of the suspects tried to run away but was later detained.

According to police, the suspects stole about 50 Nike clothing items from the Kohl's store.

SUGGESTED:

All four suspects were booked for burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and resisting or delaying a police officer.

No other information was immediately available.