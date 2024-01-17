Organized retail theft crew steals $3K worth of Nike merch from Kohls in La Verne
LA VERNE, Calif. - Police busted an organized retail theft crew after they allegedly stole $3,300 worth of Nike merchandise from a Kohl's in La Verne Monday, officials said.
The four suspects - who were only identified as Moreno Valley residents - were located by officers during a traffic stop. One of the suspects tried to run away but was later detained.
According to police, the suspects stole about 50 Nike clothing items from the Kohl's store.
All four suspects were booked for burglary, possession of stolen property, conspiracy, and resisting or delaying a police officer.
No other information was immediately available.