Hawthorne burger joint shooting leaves Lawndale father of 4 dead

A family was left heartbroken and searching for answers after an off-duty security guard was fatally shot in the stomach in the parking lot of a Hawthorne burger restaurant.

Authorities said the victim got into a fight with the suspect in the parking lot of Fabulous Charbroiled Burgers in the 3300 block of W. Rosecrans Avenue, near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard, just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators called the incident a "senseless shooting."

Family members identified the victim as Eddie McAllister, of Lawndale. They said he stopped to get something to eat after getting off work as an unarmed security guard at the time of the shooting.

"Everybody loves him wherever he goes," the victim’s daughter, Emani McAllister, told FOX 11.

Family members told FOX 11 that Eddie McAllister was the father of four children.

Eddie McAllister pictured with his daughter, Emani McAllister.

Surveillance video from the restaurant shows both men throwing punches before they both fell to the ground. The video proceeds to show the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting McAllister.

A shooting outside a Hawthorne burger restaurant turned deadly overnight.

Police have not released the suspect’s vehicle description and continue to canvass the scene and surveillance footage for clues.

Police are looking to identify the man who fatally shot an off-duty security guard in the stomach on Jan. 17, 2024.

Those with information about the deadly shooting are asked to contact Hawthorne PD.