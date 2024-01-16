Drunk driver drives to wrong home, falls asleep in driveway, then backs into police car

article

Police in Upland arrested a driver they said drunkenly drove home to the wrong house Monday night.

The Upland Police Department shared a photo of the driver's car on X Monday night shortly before midnight.

According to the post, the driver pulled into a stranger's driveway thinking they'd made it back home. "No, not even the correct street," the department wrote in the post.

Then, police said the driver fell asleep in the car in the driveway. That's when the cops were called. When officers tried to make contact with the driver at the window, the driver backed into the police car that was parked behind them.

"Needless to say, the driver was booked for DUI," the post read.

Police did not identify the driver, nor did they say just how close they were to their real home.