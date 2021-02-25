Orange County: Outdoor competitions like football, soccer and baseball Feb. 26

article

Orange County announced outdoor sporting events may return with certain modifications starting Friday, Feb. 26. The county initially reported the date as March 3, but corrected that information on Friday.

According to the county's announcement Thursday, outdoor sports -- like football, soccer, baseball and cheer -- in both youth and adult levels can resume in Purple Tier counties, which includes Orange County, as long as the leagues and teams follow specific modifications.

Outdoor moderate-contact sports like as baseball, cheerleading and softball, can be played in Orange County without the testing requirement, according to the county's press release. Outdoor high-contact sports, on the other hand, will have testing requirements, the county said in a press release.

"Orange County has lowered its COVID-19 case rate of less than 14 per 100,000 thanks to our communities’ diligence in helping slow the spread and the County’s vaccination efforts," said Chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors Andrew Do in a press release. "Per the State’s guidance, this means certain outdoor sport competitions can resume once again. Something that many families have been looking forward to for months now."

The California Department of Public Health published a guide that breaks down the state's plan to bring back organized sports. You can click here to see what you, your coaches and your teammates will need to know before taking the field this spring.

Below is the press release issued by Orange County regarding the return of outdoor sports:

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.