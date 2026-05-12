Oxnard man sentenced to life in prison for child rape

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The Brief Jesus Gonzalez-Arteaga of Oxnard was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 91 years for the continuous sexual abuse and rape of a child. The abuse happened between 2018 and 2024, beginning when the victim was six years old and continuing until she reported it at age eleven. A jury convicted Gonzalez-Arteaga of six felonies in April 2026, finding that he inflicted great bodily injury on the young victim.



An Oxnard man will spend the rest of his life behind bars following a mandatory sentencing for the prolonged sexual abuse of a child, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Monday.

What we know:

Jesus Gonzalez-Arteaga, 44, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 91 years to life.

A jury convicted him on April 9 of six felony counts, including continuous sexual abuse, unlawful acts with a child 10 years and under, and forcible rape.

The victim was a family member living in the same household, allowing Gonzalez-Arteaga access to her from the time she was six until she was eleven years old, officials said.

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The mandatory life sentence was triggered because the jury found that Gonzalez-Arteaga inflicted great bodily injury during the commission of the rape.

Timeline:

2018: The sexual abuse and molestation of the victim began when she was six years old.

2018–2024: The abuse continued while the defendant lived in the same household as the victim.

2024: The victim reported the abuse to a trusted family member and subsequently to the police.

April 9, 2026: A jury found Gonzalez-Arteaga guilty of all six felony counts and several special allegations.

May 12, 2026: Gonzalez-Arteaga was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

What they're saying:

"The sentence imposed today reflects the devastating and lifelong harm caused by the defendant’s actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Twyla Atmore. "Even after being convicted, the defendant has refused to accept responsibility, continuing instead to blame the child he abused in a demonstration of his complete lack of remorse and accountability."