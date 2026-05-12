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The Brief Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke has passed away. The NBA forward was 29 years old. His cause of death is unknown and is being investigated as a possible overdose, TMZ reported.



The sudden passing of 29-year-old Brandon Clarke has stunned the NBA world.

The Memphis Grizzlies forward passed away at his San Fernando Valley home on Monday, officials said.

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," the team shared in a statement on its official X account on Tuesday.

"Our deepest sympathies are with those closest to Brandon Clarke and the entire @memgrizz organization," the Cleveland Cavaliers said in support.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement that read, "We are devastated to learn of the passing of Brandon Clarke. As one of the longest-tenured members of the Grizzles, Brandon was a beloved teammate and leader who played the game with enormous passion and grit. Our thoughts and sympathies are with Brandon's family, friends and the Grizzles organization."

His agency, Priority Sports, also released a heartfelt statement.

"We are beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here, and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was first to be there for all of his friends and family. Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and all of his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life," the statement said in part.

The backstory:

Clarke was Canadian-American and spent his teen years playing basketball in Arizona. He graduated from Desert Vista High School in Phoenix, Arizona before he went onto play for the San Jose State and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

He was then selected as the No.21 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, in a stacked class that included Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, Cameron Johnson and Rui Hachimura. Clarke was selected by Oklahoma City and was then traded to Memphis, where he played the entirety of his seven-year career.

Brandon Clarke #15 of the Memphis Grizzlies. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clarke suffered a PCL strain in 2025 and when he returned to action for the 2025-26 season, he played in two games before he was sidelined with a calf injury. In his career, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.

Last month, officials said Clarke was arrested in Arkansas.

The Associated Press reported the Cross County Sheriff's Department logged Clarke as booked into jail on Wednesday, April 1 for improper passing, possession of a controlled substance, fleeing and exceeding the speed limit and trafficking a controlled substance. The department's website also included a booking photo for Clarke.

What we don't know:

His cause of death is unknown. TMZ reported his death is being investigated as a possible overdose.