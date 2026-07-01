Operation Broken Blade: 10 arrested in historic LA gang RICO sex trafficking case

The Brief Federal and local law enforcement announced the arrest of 10 suspects—part of a larger 25-defendant operation—disrupting a violent human trafficking ring run by the Hoover Criminal Gang along South LA's Figueroa Corridor. The 65-count indictment covers 18 defendants and 51 known victims, including 14-year-old girls, who were subjected to branding, severe beatings, forced abortions, and weaponized drug addictions. The on-site manager of the Stadium Inn was arrested after admitting that up to 90% of his room rentals were for prostitution, pocketing half the proceeds while ignoring parents searching for missing children.



Federal and local authorities have unsealed a massive 65-count gang RICO indictment stemming from "Operation Broken Blade," announcing the arrest of 10 individuals involved in a brutal, multi-year sex trafficking conspiracy along South Los Angeles's Figueroa Corridor.

What we know:

The multi-agency sweep represents the first-ever human trafficking gang RICO case brought in the history of the Central District of California.

Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), IRS Criminal Investigation, and the LAPD, the operation has targeted 25 total defendants over the last 11 months—surpassing the total number of human trafficking charges filed by the office in the preceding five years combined, officials said.

The unsealed first superseding indictment charges 18 defendants, 17 of whom are tied to a racketeering conspiracy orchestrated by the South LA-based Hoover Criminal Gang (or Hoover Street Gang).

Seven of the 10 arrested suspects are directly tied to this gang operation, according to officials. They are identified as Cameron Lockett, 23; Caleed Mouton, 26; Nakhali Miller, 30; Jorge Melendez, 23; Mauricio Ulloa-Franco, Jr., 23; and Lagrane Lenox, 30.

Separately, two gang-affiliated traffickers from rival sets were also arrested: Kylan Young of the East Coast Crips and Dejon MacDonald Williams of the Neighborhood Crips.

A tenth individual, Kenny Ray Mann, 38, was also indicted for sex trafficking, officials added.

In tandem with the street-level pimps, authorities arrested Mukeshkumar Rambhai Ahir, 45, the on-site manager who lived at the Stadium Inn & Spas motel. A

hir admitted to investigators that up to 90% of the rooms he rented were used for prostitution, taking a 50% cut of the profits to fund a luxury lifestyle.

Financial investigators from IRS-CI tracked hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit cash structured across multiple bank accounts to evade federal tracking. Ahir admitted he routinely ignored parents who arrived at the property searching for missing children, choosing to rent to anyone with the ability to pay.

During the execution of morning search warrants, law enforcement identified and rescued five additional victims, immediately connecting them with medical and psychological support services.

Dig deeper:

The details of the operation reveal a horrifying cycle of exploitation.

Gang members aggressively targeted vulnerable runaways, high school freshmen, and girls within the foster care system via social media, grooming them with false promises before trapping them through forced drug addiction, intimidation, and extreme violence, officials said.

Law enforcement verified that the victims were forced to remit 100% of their earnings to the pimps.

Defiance resulted in torture. In one case, one defendant bit off a victim's cheek down to the cartilage, forcing her to lie to hospital staff after getting stitches.

In another example, minor victims as young as 14 were allegedly dragged by their hair and punched repeatedly with a heavy Rolex watch wrapped around a pimp's hand.

Court documents also revealed a pregnant minor victim was forced to undergo an invasive abortion procedure and ordered back onto the street to perform commercial sex work later that same day.

Other victims faced choking to the point of asphyxiation, public humiliation, and being carjacked and thrown out of vehicles with children in the back seat, officials said.

Pimps physically branded the victims with tattoos of their monikers to establish ownership.

What we don't know:

While officials confirmed that the illicit cash flow eventually reached the three operators or associates of the motel—including the property owners—the owners themselves have not yet been charged.

Federal prosecutors declined to comment on whether the owners are the immediate targets of an impending "Phase Three" investigation.

Authorities also noted that aggressive crackdowns on the Figueroa Corridor have caused some "displacement" of street-level prostitution to other neighborhoods, specifically Koreatown and Western Avenue, though the full geographic extent of where these rings are migrating remains an active investigative focus.

What they're saying:

"Sex trafficking of young women and children ranks among the worst criminal offenses our office prosecutes – truly the lowest of the low. We hope today’s arrests break the cycle of crime and abuse in one of LA's most notorious human trafficking corridors," said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.

"The actions taken today by HSI are another decisive blow against those who have exploited the vulnerable people of our community, and they will now face the consequences of those actions. HSI remains steadfast in our mission to protect victims and pursue justice against human traffickers. We will continue to work with our partners to ensure those responsible are held fully accountable and that victims receive the support they deserve," said Eddy Wang, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Los Angeles.

"By working hand in hand with our federal partners, we are doing far more than making arrests. We are dismantling the criminal enterprises that profit from human trafficking, rescuing victims, and reclaiming the Figueroa Corridor for the community that has always deserved better," said Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell.

"As alleged, the individuals associated with the Stadium Inn concealed significant amounts of illicit cash, manipulated business records, and structured deposits across multiple accounts to hide the true source of their income. Working closely with our federal and local partners, IRS-CI remains committed to exposing and disrupting financial schemes that enable human trafficking and other violent crimes," said Darren Lian, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office.

What's next:

The 10 suspects arrested on Wednesday face severe federal charges carrying mandatory minimum prison terms of 10 to 15 years, with several facing maximum statutory penalties of life in prison.

Law enforcement noted that defendants are dramatically impacted by the prospect of federal custody, with Chief McDonnell noting one suspect literally became physically ill upon learning he was being processed into the federal system rather than local jail, due to strict guidelines requiring inmates to serve 85% of their time far from home.

Kenny Ray Mann is scheduled to stand trial on August 18, 2026. The 11 original gang defendants arrested during Phase One last August are currently scheduled for trial on March 18, 2027.

Federal prosecutors indicated that massive amounts of digital evidence, phones, and records seized during this morning's raids will be analyzed to build out subsequent criminal filings.

Parallel local enforcement will continue via LAPD’s "290 Task Force," which searched 18 locations this morning and arrested four compliance-violating registered sex offenders operating in the area.