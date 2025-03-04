Man killed in overnight shooting in Ontario

The Brief A man was found dead outside a business in Ontario overnight, officials said. It's unclear if he was shot inside or outside the business. A description of a possible suspect was not available.



An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed in Ontario early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The man’s body was found outside an Ontario business.

What we know:

Officials with the Ontario Police Department said they received a call just before 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of W. Holt Boulevard, near the intersection of N. Benson Avenue.

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of a business.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Ontario Fire Department.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the business.

The name of the suspect has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.

