Man killed in overnight shooting in Ontario
ONTARIO, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed in Ontario early Tuesday morning, officials said.
The man’s body was found outside an Ontario business.
What we know:
Officials with the Ontario Police Department said they received a call just before 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of W. Holt Boulevard, near the intersection of N. Benson Avenue.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of a business.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Ontario Fire Department.
What we don't know:
It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the business.
The name of the suspect has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available.
The Source: Information provided by the Ontario Police Department on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.