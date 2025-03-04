Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in overnight shooting in Ontario

Updated  March 4, 2025 9:28am PST
Ontario
Man shot and killed outside Ontario bar

A man was shot and killed outside an Ontario business overnight.

    • A man was found dead outside a business in Ontario overnight, officials said.
    • It's unclear if he was shot inside or outside the business.
    • A description of a possible suspect was not available. 

ONTARIO, Calif. - An investigation was underway after a man was shot and killed in Ontario early Tuesday morning, officials said. 

The man’s body was found outside an Ontario business.

What we know:

Officials with the Ontario Police Department said they received a call just before 2:20 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 1500 block of W. Holt Boulevard, near the intersection of N. Benson Avenue. 

Arriving officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound in front of a business. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Ontario Fire Department. 

What we don't know:

It’s unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the business.

The name of the suspect has not been released and a description of the suspect was not available. 

The Source: Information provided by the Ontario Police Department on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. 

