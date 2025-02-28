Man breaks into San Bernardino animal shelter, lets dogs out; 1 still missing

article

The Brief A man broke into the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter and released several dogs. Most of the dogs were recovered and are getting medical care. One dog, a cream-colored Chihuahua named Louise, is still missing.



The San Bernardino community is looking for a missing dog after someone broke into the local animal shelter and set all the dogs free.

The rest of the dogs have been found, and are either up for adoption, or will be soon.

Animal shelter break-in

What we know:

The break-in happened in the early morning hours on Thursday, Feb. 27, according to an Instagram post from the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter.

A person broke into the building, the shelter said, then used bolt cutters to open the dogs' cages and released them.

Surveillance footage from nearby showed the suspect calmly walking out of the shelter, trailed by a group of dogs. About eight dogs could be seen in the video.

Suspect in custody

The shelter called the police, and officials said they were able to track down a suspect and take him into custody.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity has not been released.

Dogs found

Most of the dogs have been found, the shelter said. Four of the dogs were found abandoned in a dumpster just a few blocks from the station.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dogs found in dumpster after being released from the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter.

The dogs were taken back to the shelter, where they received full checkups from veterinary staff. Many of the dogs, according to the shelter, are either available for adoption, or will be soon.

On Thursday afternoon, officials found another dog, named Thelma, just across the street from the shelter. She's now back at the shelter.

Missing Dog

Louise, missing from the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter.

What you can do:

One of the dogs released on Thursday morning is still missing though. Louise, a cream colored Chihuahua, is still missing.

The shelter is asking anyone who thinks they might have seen Louise to contact them at 909-998-4000.