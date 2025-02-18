5 arrested in California murder-for-hire scheme stemming from ‘contentious’ divorce: officials

Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of five men connected to a murder-for-hire scheme in San Bernardino stemming from what officials called a "contentious" divorce.

The victim, 44-year-old Yesenia Torres, was gunned down in broad daylight outside a Burger Point restaurant in front of terrified patrons and employees.

What we know:

During Tuesday’s press conference, authorities presented surveillance footage of Torres in the restaurant parking lot on Jan. 10, 2025.

The video showed Torres walking to her vehicle from the restaurant while a vehicle pulled up behind her. A short time later, a passenger, later identified as 31-year-old Gerardo Llamas, pulls up behind her.

Surveillance footage proceeds to show the two engaging in conversation as Llamas, while armed, takes her purse.

Several witnesses tried to intervene. However, they were shot at.

Authorities said a total of nine rounds were shot at the victim with one expanded casing coming from when the gun jammed when the victim fought back.

Torres was then chased around her vehicle and attempted to run into the restaurant for safety. She was struck by gunfire; police said the suspect continued to shoot at her multiple times.

She was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

"These criminals targeted the victim in a murder-for-hire scheme stemming from a contentious divorce from one of the suspects, Sergio Revelas," investigators said.

Timeline:

The deadly shooting of Yesenia Torres occurred on Jan. 10, 2025. Investigators said witnesses were able to provide license plate and vehicle information, which proved to be crucial in the case.

Later in the investigation, authorities found the suspects’ vehicle abandoned in the Wal-Mart parking lot on the east side of town. Surveillance footage showed the suspects going into the business to change clothes, got into another car, and fled the area.

Within four hours, authorities identified Gerardo Llamas as the shooter and 54-year-old Arnoldo Ruelas, as the driver from the initial crime scene.

The following morning, investigators conducted surveillance of the two – Llamas in Bakersfield and Ruelas in Los Angeles.

Evidence found in the vehicle used during the deadly shooting led to additional suspects.

On Jan. 16, arrest warrants were conducted for the two suspects.

Teams in Bakersfield and the FBI served the warrant at the Bakersfield home of Llamas, while undercover teams served warrants at Ruelas’ residents in LA.

How the suspects are connected:

Officials said recovered evidence revealed the third suspect, Ronaldo Ruelas, was Arnoldo’s brother.

Ronaldo Ruelas worked for Juan Perez at a local pellet company in San Bernardino, which was owned by Sergio Revelas and his ex-wife, victim Yesenia Torres.

Investigators found large amounts of cash at each suspects’ home.

What's next:

San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson said all five suspects are in custody for Torres’ murder.

The Ruelas brothers and Llamas were arrested on Jan. 21, while Perez and Revelas were arrested on Feb. 13.

DA Anderson said his office filed special circumstances for all five defendants. They each face one count of murder with special circumstances including lying in wait, financial gain, and crime committed in commission of a robbery.