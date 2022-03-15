One man killed in Highland Park fire

One man has died after a fire took down a building in Highland Park overnight.

The fire broke out shortly before midnight Monday, at a one-story building on S. Avenue 52 in Highland Park. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, when firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire was threatening other buildings nearby. All told, 30 firefighters worked to put out the blaze, in just under an hour. The building had to be knocked down.

As firefighters were clearing the scene, they found the body of 29-year-old Mark Olmedo of Los Angeles, according to LAFD.

According to LAFD, the house did have functioning smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

