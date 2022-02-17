Pedestrian hit, killed by Metrolink train in Burbank

One person has died after being hit by a train in Burbank early Thursday morning.

Fire officials got the call at 6 a.m. for reports of a train hitting a pedestrian. According to Burbank Fire, this happened near Victory Place around the area of the Burbank Animal Shelter.

When officials arrived, they say the person they found had died from their injuries.

SkyFOX was over the scene as first responders were arriving. The Metrolink train was traveling southbound when it made a quick stop.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate what happened.

