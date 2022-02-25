Person found dead in Sylmar motel fire

A person was found dead inside their motel room Friday morning in Sylmar after a fire broke out at the property, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. at the motel located near the intersection of North San Fernando Road and Bleeker Street.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames in under 15 minutes. However, when searching the building, they found the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No further information was immediately available and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



