One killed in Hollywood recording studios fire

A person was found dead after firefighters extinguished a greater alarm fire in an industrial building in Hollywood Thursday where the daughter of television personality Sharon Osbourne was inside with a producer.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were called just after 5:40 p.m. to 6600 Lexington Ave., between Highland Avenue and Vine Street, on reports of a fire at a two-story concrete building, according to the department's Nicholas Prange.

Two people were evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but declined to be taken to a hospital, Prange said.

The fire was extinguished in 51 minutes by 78 firefighters, said LAFD Capt. Erik Scott.

The body was found as firefighters searched the structure, Prange said.

Scott said the design of the studios made the firefighters' task very challenging.

"There were an abundance of small individual recording studios inside the building so that made it very difficult to navigate with zero visibility," Scott said. "Additionally, the studios had sound deadening with very thick walls that really held all the heat in, making this a very intense firefight."

Osbourne said in an Instagram post that her daughter Aimee and her producer escaped the fire.

"They are the lucky two that made it out alive," she wrote. "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life Thursday in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened Thursday was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety."

The name of the person found dead and exact manner of death were not immediately known.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.