One killed, another critically injured in Fairfax District shooting; suspect sought

Authorities are asking for the public's help on Wednesday in identifying a gunman who opened fire in a shopping area in the Fairfax District, killing one man and leaving another hospitalized in serious condition.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near Melrose Avenue and Stanley Avenue, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Davonte Clepper, 28, died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

His city of residence was not known.

The survivor, in his 20s, was hospitalized. His name was withheld.

Advertisement

According to the police, the victims were standing near the intersection when a man in his 20s approached them on foot, fired multiple times, and ran off.

A Starbucks, an Urban Outfitters store and several other businesses are located in the vicinity.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspect is described as a Black male and was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.