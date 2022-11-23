Officials seeking public's help identifying patient at LA County hospital

Hospital officials at LAC + USC Medical Center in the Boyle Heights area sought the public’s help with identifying a patient and are hoping his relatives come forward.

A photo of the patient hospital officials sought the public's help with identifying on Nov. 23, 2022. (LAC + USC Medical Center)

On Wednesday, authorities said a 60-year-old patient has been hospitalized for three days. He is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds, with a shaved head, brown eyes, and a noticeable overbite.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cristol Perez at 323-409-4317 or Brian Dillon at 323-409-3134. Perez and Dillon are both licensed clinical social workers.

No further information was available.

