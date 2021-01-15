Officials need help identifying ICU patient struck by car while riding bike along the PCH

article

Officials sought the public's help Friday identifying a bicyclist who was struck by a car along the Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified male was struck around 8 a.m. on Jan. 12 near the Island Avenue crossroad in Wilmington. He was riding a black and red bicycle at the time of the crash.

He currently is in an unknown condition in the intensive care unit. Hospital staff said they were unable to provide additional details.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services said the patient had no documentation or evidence of his identity on him.

Medical staff believes the man is approximately 30 years old. He has black hair, brown eyes, stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 156 pounds. He has a thin mustache and no visible tattoos.

Advertisement

Anyone with information that may help identify the bicyclist is asked to contact the hospital at 424-306-6310.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department requesting the police report for additional information about the crash and is waiting to hear back.