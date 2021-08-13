Expand / Collapse search

Officer shot outside La Habra police station released from hospital

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
La Habra
FOX 11

Road rage incident may have sparked fatal shooting outside La Habra police station

One person is dead and an officer is fighting for their life at the hospital after a shooting outside the La Habra police station Friday night.

LA HABRA, Calif. - The officer who was shot outside a La Habra police station has been released from the hospital.

Back on August 6, the La Habra Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle following a woman. The woman was instructed to head to the police station for safety.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shootout near La Habra police station leaves suspect dead

The suspect ultimately followed the woman to the station. When officers went outside, a confrontation broke out, ultimately leading to a shootout.

The suspect was shot and killed and one of the officers – later identified as Mark Milward – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After spending nearly a week at the hospital, Milward is back home and recovering from his injuries.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.