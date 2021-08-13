Officer shot outside La Habra police station released from hospital

The officer who was shot outside a La Habra police station has been released from the hospital.

Back on August 6, the La Habra Police Department responded to a call of a vehicle following a woman. The woman was instructed to head to the police station for safety.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shootout near La Habra police station leaves suspect dead

The suspect ultimately followed the woman to the station. When officers went outside, a confrontation broke out, ultimately leading to a shootout.

The suspect was shot and killed and one of the officers – later identified as Mark Milward – was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

After spending nearly a week at the hospital, Milward is back home and recovering from his injuries.

