1 person dead, officer hospitalized after shooting in front of La Habra police station

One person is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside the La Habra police station Friday night.

The La Habra Police Department responded to a call of an incident happening just outside the department's North Euclid Street building. According to City Councilman James Gomez, the person shot and killed was not a police officer, but a suspect in the active crime scene.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for unknown conditions.

Gomez said the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

