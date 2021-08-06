Expand / Collapse search

1 person dead, officer hospitalized after shooting in front of La Habra police station

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
La Habra
La Habra City Councilman gives update on shooting outside police station

La Habra City Councilman James Gomez says one person was shot and killed outside the police station.

LA HABRA, Calif. - One person is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside the La Habra police station Friday night.

The La Habra Police Department responded to a call of an incident happening just outside the department's North Euclid Street building. According to City Councilman James Gomez, the person shot and killed was not a police officer, but a suspect in the active crime scene.

The police officer was taken to the hospital for unknown conditions.

Gomez said the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

