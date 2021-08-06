1 person dead, officer hospitalized after shooting in front of La Habra police station
LA HABRA, Calif. - One person is dead and an officer was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside the La Habra police station Friday night.
The La Habra Police Department responded to a call of an incident happening just outside the department's North Euclid Street building. According to City Councilman James Gomez, the person shot and killed was not a police officer, but a suspect in the active crime scene.
The police officer was taken to the hospital for unknown conditions.
Gomez said the scene is still active.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
