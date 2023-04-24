Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

By
Published 
Updated 2:24PM
Riverside County
FOX 11
article

Deputy Andrew Davidson / Riverside County Sheriff's Department

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was killed in a traffic crash Monday morning, the department announced.

Deputy Andrew Davidson, who was assigned to the Perris Station, was off-duty at the time of the crash, officials said. 

Davidson was hired by the department in March 2022. 

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson," the department announced on social media. 

SUGGESTED:

No other information was immediately available. 