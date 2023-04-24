Off-duty Riverside County sheriff's deputy killed in crash

article

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was killed in a traffic crash Monday morning, the department announced.

Deputy Andrew Davidson, who was assigned to the Perris Station, was off-duty at the time of the crash, officials said.

Davidson was hired by the department in March 2022.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Deputy Davidson," the department announced on social media.

No other information was immediately available.