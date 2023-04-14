K-9 officer dies, suspect shot to death in Riverside County

Law-enforcement activity in Perris takes a deadly turn Friday night.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office responded to a call near the area of River Road and Eagle Crest Court. Deputies said the law-enforcement activity ended in a shooting, killing the suspect at the scene and a K9 officer being rushed to a veterinary hospital.

The dog, later identified by RSO as Rudy, was ultimately pronounced dead.

Deputies did not specify what led to the shooting. Officials also did not specify how the K9 got hurt.