Off-duty deputy allegedly shoots, kills roommate in Tustin

An off-duty Orange County sheriff's deputy is accused of shooting and killing their roommate in Tustin on Friday.

What we know:

Police were called to the Axiom Tustin apartments on Tuestin East Drive early morning, the Tustin Police and Orange County Sheriff's departments told City News Service. When they got to the apartment, they found 35-year-old Brittany Shaw had been shot.

Paramedics took Shaw to the hospital where she died.

Tustin Police then notified the sheriff's department, because the shooting involved an off-duty deputy sheriff, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun told CNS. Braun said that the deputy was placed on paid administrative leave.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the deputy allegedly involved in the shooting. It wasn't immediately clear what led up to the shooting.

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner told City News Service that Shaw worked for the Orange County Health Care Agency, in the county jail system.

Wagner said it appeared Shaw lived with the deputy, and that the deputy might have mistaken Shaw for an intruder. Wagner said Shaw came back from walking her dog around 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

"The deputy sheriff felt there was an intruder and ended up shooting Miss Shaw several times," he said.