California man, 79, calls 911 to say he killed someone, gets shot by deputy at home: Officials

An elderly man in California allegedly called 911 to tell dispatchers he had killed someone. When the cops arrived, he allegedly refused to put the gun down and got shot by a deputy.

What we know:

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrived at the man's home in the 4300 block of Central Avenue in Camarillo around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 31. The 79-year-old man was allegedly armed with a gun and the dispatcher, who was still on the line, had asked the elderly man to step out of the house.

The man was allegedly still armed and behaved in a "threatening matter," prompting one of the deputies to shoot him, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man has since been taken to the hospital. None of the officers were hurt at the scene.

What we don't know:

Deputies searched the man's house after the shooting and did not find any victims, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release.

Officials did not specify the severity of the elderly man's injuries after he was rushed to the hospital.