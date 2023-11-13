Ocean water use warning for Los Angeles County beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising residents planning to visit certain LA County beaches to refrain from swimming, surfing, and engaging in ocean activities. The following beach areas have issued warnings due to recent bacterial levels surpassing health standards:

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey: The entire swim area.

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach: 100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro: The entire swim area.

Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20: 100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

These warnings are in place due to recent water quality tests that revealed bacterial levels exceeding established health standards.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

Herondo Street storm drain in Hermosa Beach. Near Hermosa Tower TK

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach

You can access updated information on beach conditions around the clock through the County's beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662. For a map of impacted locations and more details, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.