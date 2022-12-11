Ocean water quality advisory in effect for all LA County beaches through Thursday morning

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautioned those planning to visit county beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

The advisory for all county beaches was in effect until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers, can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

RELATED: Storm system moves across SoCal, flooding some streets

The storm is expected to pass through the area by Sunday night. Some lingering showers will be possible Monday morning, primarily in mountain areas, forecasters said.

CNS contributed to this report.