OC supervisors unfurl giant Pride flag to honor Pride Month

Orange County supervisors Katrina Foley and Vincente Sarmiento were on hand at the old Orange County courthouse to unfurl a giant Pride flag in a show of support to the LGBTQ plus community.

Foley's office shared a video with FOX 11 - and it shows the supervisors making a few comments and then help wave the giant flag.

Earlier this month, the board narrowly-approved a new policy to fly only the federal, state, and county flags on county property.

Wednesday's demonstration is Foley's show of support for pride in the OC.