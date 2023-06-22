OC supervisors unfurl giant Pride flag to honor Pride Month

Expand / Collapse search

Supervisors unfurl giant Pride flag in OC

OC Supervisors Katrina Foley and Vicente Sarmiento unfurled the LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Wednesday in honor of Pride Month.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Orange County supervisors Katrina Foley and Vincente Sarmiento were on hand at the old Orange County courthouse to unfurl a giant Pride flag in a show of support to the LGBTQ plus community.

Foley's office shared a video with FOX 11 - and it shows the supervisors making a few comments and then help wave the giant flag. 

Earlier this month, the board narrowly-approved a new policy to fly only the federal, state, and county flags on county property. 

Wednesday's demonstration is Foley's show of support for pride in the OC. 