OC family hit, hospitalized after car hops curb near Rancho Santa Margarita

A family of four, including a young child, was hospitalized after a car hopped onto the sidewalk in Orange County Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene near the intersection of Antonio Parkway and Oak Tree Lane in the Las Flores area of Orange County around 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Las Flores is south of Rancho Santa Margarita.

When crews got to the scene, they found the family of four injured, and a silver Hyundai with a shattered windshield, stopped on the embankment on the side of the road.

All four members of the family were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Thanh Nguyen of the Orange County Fire Authority. While the ages of the family members were not released, Nguyen said that a "small" child was among those brought to the hospital. The driver of the Hyundai stayed at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Department were on scene to investigate what led to the crash. The northbound lanes of Antonio Parkway were closed while officials investigated.