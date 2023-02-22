OC Fair 2023 tickets go on sale

article

While the next few days are expected to be cold, wet, and windy as a powerful winter storm sweeps the region, we've got something for you to look forward to - the OC Fair!

The annual OC Fair extravaganza is taking place July 14 to Aug. 13 and tickets are now on sale.

This year's theme is "Happy Together."

It's important to note advance purchase tickets are required as capacity will be limited.

General admission tickets for Wednesdays and Thursdays are $13, and the price goes up to $15 for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Seniors 60+ and kids 6-12 get in for $9 Wednesdays through Sundays. Kids 5 and younger are free.

Fair hours are Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. – Midnight.

For more information on tickets, tap or click here.