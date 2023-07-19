'Oak Fire' spreads through parts of Jurupa Valley

article

Yet another large fire breaks out in the Inland Empire during the ongoing heat wave – this time in Jurupa Valley.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department responded to a call Wednesday. The "Oak Fire" stretched to about 35 acres, according to an update released a little before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire is about 40% contained, according to firefighters' 7 p.m. update Wednesday.

No evacuations are in effect as of late Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.