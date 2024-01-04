NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls out Los Angeles homelessness, says no ‘fires burning on the street’ in his city

New York City Mayor Eric Adams showed off a photo of the Los Angeles homelessness crisis to reporters during a press conference.

"This is another city in America," Adams told reporters Wednesday, revealing a picture of a homeless encampment in Los Angeles' Skid Row neighborhood, per the New York Post.

Adams said that he took the picture when he was driving around Los Angeles in 2022.

"This is when you threw up your hands," Adams said. "Fires burning on the street, children out here. There are no toilets."

Adams called on reporters to visit other cities and compare his leadership with that of other cities facing increased homelessness.

"Go look at other cities and look at what we inherited when I put in place our homeless encampment task force," Adams said. "You don’t see this in New York."

The mayor rejected criticism from those who claim that he's being too "harsh" on migrants.

"And there are those who say I’m harsh because I don’t allow this to exist," Adams continued. "That’s what I’m fighting against. Do you want this in front of your house? You want your children to see this? Is this what you want your children to see? Not while I’m mayor. It’s not going to happen."

Adams has faced pressure from critics over his handling of the migrant crisis.

The embattled mayor announced back in May that the city has received over 70,000 migrants into the city. For months, Adams has told New Yorkers the migrant crisis will worsen a budget shortfall and cause suffering for both constituents and migrants. The mayor said that New York City has already spent more than $1 billion in addressing the migrant crisis and is projected to need more than $4 billion in funding.

In late December, Adams warned residents to expect another surge in migrants from Texas in the coming months even as he said the city is reaching its "breaking point."

Mayor Adams' office and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.