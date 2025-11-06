New details emerge in Huntington Beach helicopter crash

The Brief A loose small part in the tail was the mechanical cause of a helicopter crash last month in Huntington Beach, making the aircraft uncontrollable. The crash injured five people: the pilot and passenger of the helicopter, plus three people on the ground. The investigation is still ongoing.



A recent investigation has revealed that a loose small part in the tail was the mechanical failure that caused a helicopter crash last month in Huntington Beach, rendering the aircraft uncontrollable.

What we know:

Federal investigators determined that a crucial small part connecting the controls to the tail rotor blades came loose, making it impossible for the pilot to maintain control of the helicopter.

Multiple videos posted online showed the aircraft twirling clockwise before it plunged toward the edge of the beach, becoming wedged between palm trees and a staircase near Pacific Coast Highway.

The Huntington Beach fire department confirmed the accident resulted in injuries to five people.

The pilot and passenger who were in the helicopter were "safely pulled from the wreckage."

Three people on the street were also injured.

The helicopter was associated with an annual "Cars 'N Copters" fundraising event planned for the Sunday following the crash.

What's next:

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, according to federal investigators.